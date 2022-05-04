Watch
VIDEO: HCSO searching for 2 men seen stealing jet ski trailer in broad daylight

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) is asking for the public's help in identifying two brazen thieves who were spotted stealing a jet ski trailer in the middle of the day.
Posted at 5:17 PM, May 04, 2022
In the video, the two men could be seen cutting the fence of a business on North 56th Street in Tampa in broad daylight before pushing the jet ski trailer through the fence and hooking it to a 2005-2007 Tan Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4x4 with 17" stock aluminum wheels.

According to HCSO, the suspects may be involved with four other trailer thefts, which total a value of $27,000.

Deputies said one of the suspects has a medium build, "approximately six feet tall, and shoulder-length dreadlocks. The second suspect has a heavy build and is approximately six feet tall."

If you recognize the thieves or the truck seen in the video above, you're asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.

