Victim advocates in Hillsborough State Attorney's Office provide support, resources with every case

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Navigating the court system can be an overwhelming process for anyone, especially victims in a case. This week is National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, and the Hillsborough State Attorney’s Office is highlighting their advocates who help victims every step of the way.

Helping others is JoCarrol Bird’s mission.

"I found out about the program and wanted to be a part of it and felt that I could possibly help,” said Bird.

Bird is a victim advocate with the Hillsborough State Attorney’s Office. She’s been there 25 years.

But it was her personal experience that drew her to the job.

"In 1985, my husband was murdered at our restaurant,” said Bird. “One night, this guy came in and held us up, and in the process, my husband was killed."

Bird said at the time, there was no victim assistance program and that they had to go through everything by themselves.

"I had family and friends, but as far as understanding the system, there was no explanation,” said Bird. “I remember having to sit out in the corridor by myself after I had testified, and just you're there by yourself."

"She provides support and encouragement and a shoulder to cry on,” said Hillsborough State Attorney Suzy Lopez.

Lopez explained victim advocates are assigned in every case that they prosecute in the county where there’s a victim, anything from a burglary to a homicide.

"Our victim advocates walk those victims, those next of kin, through the court process,” said Lopez. “They are with them from the morning after someone is arrested, if it is a domestic violence case, all the way through a resolution of the case or a trial."

Bird is there every step of the way, turning a tragedy into a way to guide others and making sure victims know they’re not alone.

"We all have our ups and downs days, so if I can help someone, then I'm happy,” said Bird.

National Crime Victims’ Rights Week runs April 23 through April 29.