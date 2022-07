TAMPA, Fla. — Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa on Thursday, July 14 to meet with service members.

The visit coincides with President Biden traveling to the Middle East.

VP Harris will first travel to Orlando for the 70th Boule of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority. After, Harris will meet with Secretary Xavier Becerra of the Department of Health and Human Services, where Harris will hold a roundtable with Florida legislators on reproductive rights.