Veterans show off their talent with Star Spangled Art exhibit

TAMPA, Fla. — Veterans Day is right around the corner, and one local non-profit organization is kicking off the festivities early with a special art exhibit.

Bob Sawallesh is one of more than 30 veterans participating in the ninth annual Star Spangled Art exhibit, combining their love of service with their love for painting.

Before Sawallesh picks up a brush, he always checks to make sure there’s plenty of red, white, and blue paint at his disposal.

“I base my paintings on military history primarily and veterans,” said Sawallesh.

Bob has three paintings hanging inside Unisen Senior Living, which is hosting the exhibit.

The exhibit, consisting of more than 100 pieces of art, is sponsored by the non-profit organization Operation Helping Hand Tampa.

“We have a stable of artists that show, but then we have new ones every year, and once they come in here, they tell other vets this is a great show to come to, and we think it’s going to grow only bigger and bigger,” said Chairman Jim Griffin.

Griffin said the exhibit is a great opportunity for these vets to show off their talents to the rest of the community.

“We have a really good selection of military paintings, but we also have seascapes and landscapes and birds, just typical things you would find in any art show,” said Griffin. “They are all unique, some of them really get your attention, there are some professionals here, you can see the artwork is really dynamic.”

The exhibit has certainly become a fan favorite for the residents living at Unisen. Griffin said they look forward to it and get upset when the art must come down.

Griffin hopes seeing an exhibit like this sends a message to veterans who haven’t tried painting that it’s never too late to start a hobby. He said art has always been a big source of therapy at the VA.

“They say art involves everything, the vision, the motor skills, and the thought process; you got to use all of those, and that’s part of the things they really stress, how valuable art is,” said Griffin.

“This gave me an opportunity to really be creative, and that’s what I like to do,” said Sawallesh.

The general public is invited to attend the official open house on Oct. 28. For more information, go here.