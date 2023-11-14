Veterans Run helps vets transition from military life into civilian life

TAMPA, Fla. — This weekend marks the 6th Annual Veterans Run along the Courtney Campbell Causeway Trail. All money raised will go to a new charity, OTS4VETS, started by a veteran for veterans.

When Brian Gordon retired from the Marines in 2000, he wasn’t sure exactly what would come next.

“I was trying to find my niche, what I could do that would fit what I just got done doing in the Marine Corps, and I bounced my head around the wall. It was difficult trying to find professions until I met with someone who served previously and helped me find my way,” said Gordon.

So Brian decided to do what he knew best, and that’s when he started his own business, Tactical Society Gear and Security.

“Anything tactical is my business, whether it be guns, all the way to bullets, you name it, that’s what we do, all things tactical,” said Gordon.

From rifle cases to bulletproof vests to even cigars, you can find most of his products for sale at the Florida Firearms Academy.

“He was just starting out fresh, not a lot of people were giving him a chance, we threw him the bone, he has blown up, gone everywhere, everyone loves it,” said Thomas King, owner of the Florida Firearms Academy.

Brian said he couldn’t have done it alone, so now he’s paying it forward. Last year, he co-founded OTS4VETS.

“OTS4VETS was founded to help vets transition from military to civilians,” said Gordon. “We want to be able to help those veterans mentally. We want to be able to help them physically, monetarily, and also be able to help them professionally, which is to find jobs when they get out.”

On Nov. 18 and 19, the community can support Brian’s mission through the 6th Annual Veterans Run. It’s a two-day event along the Courtney Campbell Causeway Trail, featuring a 5k, 10k, half marathon, and 16 milers.

“I mean, you don’t have to be like an all-star runner. You just want to come out and help support veterans, you know, helping your local veterans,” said Gordon.

The All Hart Foundation, one of the event’s key sponsors, is proud to see all the sweat, energy, and proceeds go to such a worthy cause.

“As someone with several family members who have served and are actively serving, I’ve watched them endure that transition and understand it can be challenging, so it was important for me and the foundation to partner with OTS4VETS to make the transition smoother,” said Founder and CEO Gary Hartfield.

Brian said veterans shouldn’t be left to transition alone. OTS4VETS is here.

“I love being able to teach other veterans what I did to get to where I am, and it just feels good to be a part of it,” said Gordon. “You find your passion, and you find your purpose.”

For more information on the Veterans Run, go to OTS4VETS.org.

