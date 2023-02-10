Veterans get puppy love from service dogs at Tampa veterans hospital

TAMPA, Fla. — Service dogs from Southeastern Guide Dogs visited James A. Haley Veterans Hospital in Tampa to bring some puppy love to disabled vets on Friday.

The service dogs are working on their training skills. Some of those include how to aid with PTSD, seizure response and how to retrieve.

The veterans helped by getting lots of hugs and kisses.

"I just love dogs," said Bob Cockcrolt, a Vietnam vet and patient at Haley.

The dogs even retrieved Valentine's Day gifts for each vet.

"They light up. We have a lot of masks on because we’re in a medical facility, but you could still tell through the masks that everyone is smiling ear to ear," said Emily Dombrowski with Southeastern Guide Dogs.

Southeastern Guide Dogs is based in Palmetto and is always looking for volunteers to help with training and puppy raising.

For more information on their programs, click here.