Ventriloquist uses power of laughter to teach life lessons to kids

TAMPA, Fla. — She started off entertaining audiences with her comedy ventriloquist act, and now Sylvia Fletcher is traveling to hundreds of schools a year, teaching children important life lessons through her puppets. This week she is performing at the Florida State Fair.

“I was a little girl playing with puppets and my father used to write my scripts and put me into talent shows and he thought it was awesome,” said Fletcher. “I’m an actress and I just happen to be able to do it without moving my lips.”

Fletcher is from New York and making her first trip to the Florida State Fair. It’s a good thing her supporting cast all fit in one suitcase.

One of her favorite’s is Ms. Franchesca, who wears a hot pink feathered boa.

Besides all the fun and laughter, Fletcher also delivers some important messages, traveling to more than 200 schools a year, performing shows on literacy and anti-bulling.

“Oh my gosh it’s one of my favorite things because they’re like, ‘oh my gosh you really made a difference,’” said Fletcher. “We do it through laughter and they really are strong programs and one of my favorite things to do”

Don’t ask Fletcher to pick a favorite puppet, they’re like children, all unique and loved equally.

For more information on Fletcher, go to www.mylipsdontmove.com.

