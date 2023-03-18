Vehicle drove into tattoo shop on Dale Mabry Hwy

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Tampa Fire Rescue (TFR) responded to a vehicle that drove into Atomic Tattoos on Saturday on N. Dale Mabry Hwy and Kennedy Blvd.

According to TFR, one person was injured and taken to a nearby hospital, but no other casualties have been reported.

TFR crews are on scene of a vehicle into a building. N. Dale Mabry Hwy. and Kennedy Blvd. 1 patient being assessed by crews on scene. Southbound Lanes of S. Dale Mabry down to 1 lane. pic.twitter.com/nY3LRoQtx0 — Tampa Fire Rescue (@TampaFireRescue) March 18, 2023

All lanes of Dale Marby Hwy have been reopened.

This a developing story and we will update you as more information is released.