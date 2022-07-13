VALRICO, Fla. — Abby Czaster was playing with her son Noah, a two-and-a-half-year-old tornado of energy, when she had a great book idea.

"He's scaling the couch, and I'm thinking, that couch isn't just a couch anymore," Czaster said laughing. "He's having way too much fun!"

What was the little man thinking about? What hijinks was Noah getting up to in his head?

That's the premise of "Toddler Tales: The Search for the Sun," a children's book about a young boy turning his house into a high-flying adventure on a rainy day.

"I'm the writer, but he's the creator," Czaster said. "He gave this book life."

As well as being a mom and a wife, Czaster is a teacher at Brooker Elementary in Brandon, where she works with children with special needs.

Her job is "getting on the same page" with her students — their feelings, their imagination — a connection that is "crucial" to the job.

"It's also important when writing a book," said Czaster, who did most of the writing and creating at night when the house was finally, if briefly, quiet.

Czaster also used her teaching skills in the book's layout and presentation, using narrative sequencing and colors to engage young readers and help them learn.

She plans on making "Toddler Tales" a series, with the second book possibly available next year.

For more on "Toddler Tales," click here.