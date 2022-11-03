Valrico man arrested after attempted murder of elderly man, HCSO says

VALRICO, Fla. — A man was arrested for attempted murder after he allegedly broke into an elderly man's Valrico home and attacked him, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said Thursday.

Deputies responded to a call on Tuesday, November 1, from the victim's wife just after 5:30 p.m. She stated that her husband had been attacked and that she was unable to reach him for several hours.

HCSO alleged that Logan Hall, 22, unlawfully entered the victim's home in the 4000 block of Copper Canyon Boulevard. A fight started between the victim and Hall before the suspect hit the victim with one of two stolen firearms, HCSO said. The suspect then ran from the scene.

When deputies arrived at the home, they found the victim lying in the bedroom with "severe upper-body trauma."

After an investigation, detectives identified Hall, who lives near the victim and confessed to the crimes. He was subsequently arrested, and the stolen firearm that was used to attack the victim was found in his car.

Hall faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, armed burglary of an occupied dwelling with a firearm, and two counts of grand theft of a firearm.

The victim remains in critical condition at Tampa General Hospital.