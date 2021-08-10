Watch
USF: Students, staff are expected to wear face masks this fall regardless of vaccination status

The University of South Florida has clarified its stance on face masks.
Posted at 10:32 PM, Aug 09, 2021
USF said students and staff will be expected to wear face masks this fall whether or not they have been vaccinated.

This comes after guidance from the CDC and the Board of Governors.

"This is especially important while indoors, in crowded outdoor settings, if you have a weakened immune system or if you have an underlying medical condition," USF said.

The only people who are required to wear masks are individuals in health care settings, including the Student Health Services, Counseling Center and USF Health clinics.

