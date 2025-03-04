USF student brings a suicide awareness bench to the university's Greek Village

TAMPA, Fla. — A University of South Florida student unveiled a bright yellow bench designed to bring awareness to mental health and the remove the stigma surrounding suicide.

Julia Pagán, a USF student, worked with her sorority, Delta Gamma, to bring the bench to the university's Greek Village.

She unveiled the bench last week.

"I've always been passionate about bringing awareness to mental health, but having that physical reminder of community and support, I thought was really powerful," she said.

Pagán said she lost friends to suicide and has also struggled with depression and anxiety.

She created a clothing line called, "Be the Light."

"I wanted to be that light in the darkness for other people, create that community, help share resources, educate and just provide support," said Pagán.

She hopes to help remove the stigma surrounding suicide. She also posts positive messages around town and shares positive thoughts on social media.

"I lost more than I can count on one hand to suicide," she said.

"You never want someone to feel like their life is not worthy."

The Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is printed on the bench. It encourages people to call 988 if they need help.

Pagán said her sorority paid for the bench provided by a non-profit organization called "Josh's Benches for Awareness."

The non-profit's founder, Cindy Nadelbach, lost her son to suicide in 2018. She created the non-profit organization five months later.

"We lost our son, Josh, at 21 to suicide. Of course, it's shocking, devastating to everybody and right afterwards realizing obviously, there's a stigma behind it," said Nadelbach.

Nadelbach said her organization has more than 150 benches in 30 states.

"All of the benches are in high-traffic areas. There are high schools, middle schools, parks and recs. We also have them in hospitals, facilities for mental health, colleges and universities."

Nadelbach said wanted the benches to be painted yellow because it symbolizes happiness and sunshine.

"People don't fake depression. They fake happiness and after speaking to so many parents and people that lost somebody to suicide, it seems like everybody's story is almost the same, unfortunately," said Nadelbach.

"Let people know they are not alone. It's okay to not be okay. It's okay to ask for help. It's okay to feel your feelings," said Pagán.

People may reach The Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling 988.