USF reveals plan for on-campus stadium and athletics facilities

University of South Florida Strategic Plan 2022
Posted at 12:29 PM, Sep 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-01 12:29:01-04

TAMPA, Fla. — As the arms race among college athletic programs continues, the University of South Florida Bulls (USF) fired a new salvo with a new plan to transform the athletic experience.

USF unveiled a plan to transform campus athletics facilities on Thursday that will include a long-sought on-campus football stadium.

The multimillion-dollar strategy aims to "renovate, expand and enhance the athletics district," as well as provide an "unparalleled student-athlete experience."

The crown jewel of the project will likely be the stadium. Few details on the future stadium have been released, such as capacity, the number of luxury suites, or the projected cost.

The stadium will be built on the east side of the Tampa campus in an area known as Sycamore Fields and is projected to open in 2026.

Read USF Athletics' Strategic Plan

USF Athletics Strategic Pla... by ABC Action News

The school has already built an indoor practice facility and will work to renovate and add other sports facilities.

Other changes the school plans include starting a women's lacrosse team, establishing a physical therapy presence, and expanding recruiting budgets.

USF also plans to increase mental health resources for student-athletes, ensuring that emotional wellness is better prioritized.

Many of the plan's objects, including the stadium, are projected to be completed over the course of four years.

