USF research study 'Together After Cancer' aims to strengthen cancer survivors' relationships

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The University of South Florida is taking major strides with a research study that aims to help breast cancer survivors and their partners.

The program is specific to Latina women and it's the first of its kind offered in Spanish. The goal is to help couples strengthen their relationship and adjust back to life after cancer.

The program is called Together After Cancer.Henry Manguera and Ivelisse Blas have been married for 20 years. They said it hasn't always been easy because cancer has been a constant in their relationship.

Ivelisse Blas

“The first round almost gave us a divorce. The second round, we said, ‘Okay, we know what this is about,’” Henry Mangueira said.

They said the treatments and different medications took a toll on their relationship. Blas explained that in her culture, people don't talk about their hardships.

“This is very important for us Hispanics. I don’t know about other cultures, for us everything is close. It’s a secret. Don’t tell no one I have cancer,” Blas said.

That's why she thinks this program is so important. She said it allows them to be open about the issues they face and come back stronger than ever.

One of the doctors working on the research study, Dr. Dina Martinez Tyson, explained women face a lot of hardships during treatment and after.

“There's a lot of stuff that can affect body cancer, and with breast cancer, if you have a mastectomy or double mastectomy, obviously, there are physical changes that can happen. It can affect the relationship. It can affect your self-esteem​,” Dr. Martinez Tyson said.

She explained that the program focuses on communication between couples. Together After Cancer is in a trial period, and Dr. Martinez Tyson said they have 15 couples enrolled.

The couples work independently on their computers, and the program lasts about 6 to 8. She said the doctors consistently check in to measure the success of the program. It's offered in both English and Spanish.

“It came from seeing there was really nothing readily available for Latina cancer survivors and their partners, but also the programs that do exist aren’t really tailored to address the cancer issue with couples and relationships,” Dr.Martinez Tyson said.

They are still looking for Latina breast cancer survivors to participate in the trial. If you are interested, email cophjdc@usf.edu or call (813) 825-2788.