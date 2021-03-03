USF prepares for full return of in-person learning, on-campus student activities this fall

TAMPA, Fla. — The University of South Florida is preparing for a full return of in-person courses and on-campus student activities this fall.

USF President Steve Currall said the university will continue to be guided by the scientific advice of public health and infectious disease experts, along with government agencies, and USF will be ready to adjust plans to changing conditions if needed.

“The University of South Florida continues to closely monitor public health data and to prioritize the health and safety of our university community,” Currall said. “As we navigate these next important steps, I wish to express my thanks for the many ways that USF continues to demonstrate a commitment to community. I’m grateful for the hard work, dedication and continued vigilance of our students, faculty and staff.”

USF will work with employees to develop a framework for a return of in-person duties and responsibilities.

USF will also have online classes for students who find them more convenient and to ensure access and progress to timely graduation.

“We are encouraged by the latest information and modeling that provides an increasingly optimistic outlook for a return to more in-person activities sometime this summer and by the fall,” said Donna J. Petersen, chair of the USF COVID-19 Task Force and dean of the USF College of Public Health. “While it makes sense to plan for the summer and fall semesters now, in the coming months we must remain vigilant and committed to safe practices, including wearing face coverings and physical distancing, in order to get ahead of the virus and drive down the numbers more quickly.”