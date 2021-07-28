USF police asking for tips to help identify suspect who stole WWE property

TAMPA, Fla. — USF police are asking for tips to help identify the suspect who stole WWE property back in May.

Police said on May 22, between 12:10 a.m. and 1:58 a.m., a man was seen entering the USF Yuengling Center located at 12500 USF Bull Run Drive in Tampa.

The suspect then grabbed several items that belonged to WWE including 3 title belts signed by various WWE stars, a prop cross necklace worn by WWE star Sheamus and a corner pad.

Police said the suspect was captured on surveillance video and is described as a Hispanic man around 25-30 years old, brown hair, mustache and a light goatee.

Crime Stoppers Tampa Bay

Crime Stoppers Tampa Bay

Crime Stoppers Tampa Bay

Crime Stoppers Tampa Bay is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the identity and arrest of the suspect.

Anyone with information on the incident and suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).

