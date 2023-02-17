USF alumni, giving back to students of today through Black Leadership Network

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Once a month, current students and alums come together as one group and literally grab the bull by the horns at USF.

African American alums at the University of South Florida are trying to set an example for all graduates this month, don't forget where you came from. The Black Leadership Network kicked off another semester with a visit from community leaders who know what it's like to wear green and gold.

Ashley Butler and Anddrick Frazier know firsthand the challenges first-generation African American college students face.

"You don't know where a kid is getting his last meal; you don't understand what the housing situations are," said Frazier.

"You can complain about things or you can get up and do something, so what we decided to do is we were going to do something," said Butler.

So in 2016, the two USF alumni, now both successful Tampa Bay business leaders, founded the Black Leadership Network.

"We wanted to make sure that finances were not an obstacle for black students that wanted to attend the University of South Florida," said Frazier.

Since its inception, BLN has provided scholarships to 127 students thanks to the generosity of individual donors, many of them USF alum.

"The USF black leadership network has made my journey 'afford a-bull,'" said recent graduate Monise Harris.

However, BLN provides a lot more than just money.

"If you have resources, if you have the knowledge, it is your duty to bring it back to the family, to bring it back to the table," said Butler.

BLN connects students with leaders from across the African American community.

"It is very uplifting to see somebody who looks like you that went through similar programs and made a success out of that and reaching back to help you do the same thing," said student Issac Washington.

"We want to make sure that our meetings are open and accessible for all African American students here on the USF campus," said program director Walter Jennings. "We really are seeking to create this support system, this safe space."

These students say they can't wait until they return as alumni someday.

"It's amazing; in fact, we have someone who graduated not too long ago and he's already became a donor himself, so it's inspiring me to do the same thing," said student Calandra Peterkin.