Unshaded playground equipment can get hot enough to cause second-degree burns

CARROLLWOOD, Fla. — With record-breaking temperatures this summer, it doesn't take long for playground equipment to heat up.

While most playgrounds are shaded, some areas are under the direct sun and we wanted to see just how hot that equipment can get.

We walked around Carrollwood Village Park with Hillsborough County Fire Rescue on Thursday morning as they used a thermal imaging camera. It showed some equipment in the triple digits.

"These right here are about 104, 105 degrees. So, I mean, pretty warm... It could easily get up to 120, 130 degrees, especially if there's no cover," Captain Joseph Vranic, Hillsborough Fire Rescue, said.

Vranic walked us around the playground, testing unshaded equipment like swings.

"Soon as the sun comes out, this area here is heated to about 128 degrees which does have the potential to inflict burns," Vranic explained.

Experts with the Advent Health Pediatric Emergency Department said sustaining burns doesn't take long, either.

"Usually, the first degree is about 115 or so, and then the second degree would be more of a 130. Now as far as the time frame, you don't need much time. Even just a few seconds can actually burn the skin," Dr. Sara Kirby said

Kirby suggests using playground equipment that is shaded.

"Right now on the benches, we're getting 108 which is fairly warm. Go over in the shade; about 92. So, we can see the shade does make a big difference," Vranic said.

Experts suggest avoiding the park during the hottest part of the day to prevent getting burned and even heat exhaustion.

"We like to bring them early in the morning just because it's not as hot. Make sure they stay nice and hydrated, bring a little spray fan, and keep them wet. They run around. They let me know when they're ready to go," said mother Nancy Bright.

Bright also said she tries to go to parks with splash pads like the one in Carrollwood.

Meanwhile, Kirby said parents should feel the equipment before letting their kiddos play on it.

"If you feel heat coming off of it, that's hot enough to possibly hurt someone. Any of those dark surfaces, the metal surfaces, definitely be very careful," Kirby added.