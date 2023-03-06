Unrestrained 1-year-old killed in Hillsborough County crash: FHP

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A 1-year-old boy died late Sunday night after the driver of the vehicle he was in lost control and crashed on the Selmon Expressway, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to FHP, the baby was unrestrained. The driver of the vehicle, a 20-year-old woman from Brandon, was seriously injured, and the passenger, a 27-year-old man from Tampa, sustained minor injuries, FHP said.

The 20-year-old woman was driving the vehicle, a Hyundai Sonata, westbound on the Selmon when she lost control. The sedan traveled to the shoulder of the road and crashed into a guardrail. FHP said the 1-year-old was ejected and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

After it hit the guardrail, the vehicle redirected back to the interstate and hit an SUV. The SUV, a Nissan Pathfinder, came to a controlled stop, and the sedan rotated to a final rest in the outside travel lane.

There were three people from Riverview inside the SUV. A 47-year-old woman was driving, and the passengers were a 25-year-old woman and a 6-year-old girl. The driver sustained minor injuries, and the passengers were not injured, FHP said.

The crash happened just after 11:30 p.m., according to FHP. No additional information has been released at this time.