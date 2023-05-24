Driver wanted after fatal crash in Tampa splits pick-up in half, killing 1: FHP

The Florida Highway Patrol said troopers are searching for a driver who was racing with another person in Tampa at the time of a deadly crash.

Troopers said two vehicles were racing at high speeds southbound in the center lane of U.S. 41 Tuesday afternoon.

Just after 1:15 p.m., a pickup truck that was going eastbound on South 16th Avenue tried to turn left into the path of the racers and was hit by one of the vehicles, according to a press release.

FHP said the impact had enough force to split the pickup in half, killing the driver, a 26-year-old man from Tampa.

Troopers said the bed of the pickup came to a final rest in the northbound lanes, and the cab of the truck ended up in the southbound lanes.

After the initial crash, FHP said the vehicle that crashed into the truck rotated and then crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer that was stopped and waiting to turn east onto South 16th Avenue.

The second driver involved in the race avoided an impact and kept driving southbound on U.S. 41, troopers said. The vehicle is described as a red four-door hatchback; troopers believe it's a 2008 or 2009 Dodge Caliber SRT-4.

FHP

The driver who crashed into the pick-up, a 33-year-old man from Tampa, suffered minor injuries, FHP said. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

Anyone with information regarding the unknown driver is asked to call Florida Highway Patrol at *FHP.