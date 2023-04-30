University of South Florida football player arrested on domestic violence charge

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Michel Duke, 22, a University of South Florida (USF) football player, was arrested by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) on Saturday on a domestic violence charge.

According to HCSO, a verbal argument between Dukes and the victim turned physical at the victim’s residence on the 4300 block of Shire Court, where Dukes strangled the victim.

Duke transferred to USF in 2022 and played in 11 games for the Bulls. He is facing one felony charge of Domestic Battery by Strangulation.

Help and resources are available to all victims of domestic violence. If you are a victim, please call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.

You can also contact the Spring of Tampa Bay’s hotline at 813-247-SAFE.

This investigation is ongoing. Check back for further information.