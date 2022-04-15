United Way Suncoast, HCC and other Tampa Bay heroes help 9 local women launch their nursing dreams

TAMPA, Fla. — Julianne Madera wants to help people. That's all she's ever wanted to do.

"I feel like I have the heart for it," she says.

But with one child and another on the way, life can hold up those dreams.

So when she heard about United Way Suncoast's certified nursing assistant program she jumped at the chance.

After all, it's not just a class. It's "a village" of support, she says.

United Way Suncoast teamed with Hillsborough Community College, plus such partners as AdventHealth, BayCare and the CDC of Tampa, to offer free CNA classes plus emotional and logistical support for nine women, each with unique challenges.

Keshawna Bryant wants to be an RN one day.

"This was a big step," she said, smiling.

The young mother has six children, so there were many times she leaned on "the village" of community support to get her through the class.

"I just want to thank the United Way for helping me get there," she said.

