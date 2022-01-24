Undercover Hillsborough County deputy involved in shooting outside Westfield Brandon, HCSO says

BRANDON, Fla. — An undercover Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputy was involved in a shooting Monday evening.

During a press conference, Chief Deputy Donna Lusczynski said one of their undercover deputies was in the process of buying guns from two suspects outside Westfield Brandon when the suspects pointed their guns at him and attempted to rob him.

WFTS (Action Air 1)

The suspects, per Lusczynski, left the scene after other deputies who were watching the transaction moved in to help protect the undercover deputy. As they were leaving, and deputies were trying to arrest them, the suspects fired at least five shots toward deputies.

One suspect, identified as 19-year-old Jordan Gracia, who has 26 felony charges and 14 misdemeanors, was caught in the parking lot and arrested. The other suspect, whose identity has not been released, is still being searched for by deputies.

Lusczynski said Westfield Brandon closed early and deputies are searching it to ensure the other suspect is not inside.

"As you know we've seen an increase in violent crime, particularly crimes involving firearms over the last year. And one way to combat that is to get those firearms off the street," said Lusczynskiand. "And one way we do that is through purchasing these firearms from individuals who are selling them to prevent them from getting into the hands of someone who can do more harm. So today we were here conducting a transaction to purchase firearms."

No deputies nor citizens were hurt during the incident, per Lusczynski. She added that no deputies fired their guns at the suspects.