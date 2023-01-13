Underage vaping numbers on downward trend in Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Underage vaping numbers have started trending down in parts of the Tampa Bay area.

According to Tobacco Free Florida, Hillsborough County numbers are lower than the state average for underage vaping.

Advocates said this is good news, but there's still work to be done since underage electronic cigarette use remains a significant health risk in the Tampa Bay area.

Alexander Morrin grew up in Safety Harbor and explains how easy it is to become addicted.

“It just keeps pulling you back like as soon as you put it down,” Morrin said.

Tobacco Free Florida said smoking electronic cigarettes underage is most common in high school.

Dr. Michael Wusick with Psychology of Tampa Bay explained that many teenagers view vaping as low risk.

“I think with vaping it's uniquely different because the harm doesn’t seem as readily apparent. It smells like candy,” Dr. Wusick said.

Despite recent legislative efforts, Tobacco Free Florida said many E-cigarette companies attract teenagers with these fruity flavors.

ABC Action News also spoke to Winna Morrin, a concerned mother part of a nationwide group called Parents Against Vaping E-cigarettes.

"I’m just disgusted that this has been allowed nationwide to happen to our children. These are our kids,” Morrin said.

Tobacco Free Florida said smoking electronic cigarettes is not safe for underage children.

In December, Hillsborough County Commissioners voted unanimously to research the number of businesses operating in the area that sell vaping devices within 500 feet of elementary, middle and high schools.

These efforts are still making their way through the county commission.