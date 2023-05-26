Unclaimed lottery ticket worth nearly $90,000 sold in Apollo Beach to expire

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. — An unclaimed lottery ticket worth nearly $90,000 that was sold in Apollo Beach is set to expire in less than two weeks.

The Fantasy 5 quick-pick ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven at 6190 U.S. Highway 41 North in 2022. The winning numbers for the December 7, 2022, drawing were 09 – 14 – 16 – 18 – 21.

The $89,368.66 ticket will expire if it's not claimed by midnight on Monday, June 5.

Any Florida Lottery retailer can validate the winning ticket, but the Fantasy 5 top prize must be claimed at a Florida Lottery District Office. Players can obtain additional information by calling the Lottery’s Customer Service Department at (850) 487-7787 or visiting the Florida Lottery’s website.