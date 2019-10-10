Menu

Uber's new feature to let Tampa Bay area drivers know a passenger will be bringing pets

Posted: 11:02 PM, Oct 09, 2019
Updated: 2019-10-10 03:09:34-04
Uber is offering a new feature that will let drivers know that a pet will be joining the ride.
TAMPA, Fla. — Uber is offering a new feature here in the Tampa Bay area for those who want to ride with their pets, according to a report from TechCrunch.

The rideshare company launched a pilot program called “Uber Pets.” Passengers who use the feature can bring any household pets with them on their trip.

A surcharge between $3 to $5 is added to the ride. Drivers can opt in or out of the feature.

This pilot program only applies for non-service animals. Riders with service animals will not be issued a surcharge.

The new feature kicks off October 16 in Austin, Denver, Nashville, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Philadelphia, Phoenix and the Tampa Bay area, according to TechCrunch.

