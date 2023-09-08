Uber 'teen accounts' now available in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Uber announced a new product Friday that will allow teenagers in Tampa to create their own specialized accounts.

According to the ride-sharing company, the program will allow parents and guardians to invite teens ages 13-17 to request their own rides and order food with parental supervision built in.

Uber said built-in safety features include live trip and delivery tracking, which will allow parents to follow along with real-time updates when their teens request a ride or delivery. Parents will also be able to check the driver's name, vehicle information, and requested drop-off location.

With Uber Eats, teen accounts will automatically filter out items teens are not old enough to buy. These safety features embedded into the account cannot be turned off by the teen, driver, or parent.

“Teen accounts are built with transparency in mind so that there are no surprises for parents, teens, or drivers,” said Mariana Esteves, Product Manager at Uber.

Uber said they spent over a year developing this new initiative and even consulted with safety experts like Safe Kids Worldwide.

Parents who want to use the program can use the Uber app invite their teen to create an account. Once they receive the link to download the app, the teen can create their account and complete the required safety onboarding process.

The app is also offering 40% off of teen riders' first three trips during their first month on the platform. For more information on teen accounts and safety features, click here.