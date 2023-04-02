Two vehicles collided on US-19, severely injuring 2 people

TAMPA, Fla. — Two vehicles collided on US-19, severely injuring two people and minor injuries to two others.

The crash happened at about 4:30 p.m. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a Nissan Frontier Pickup, was traveling southbound on US-19 in the inside lane while a Nissan Altima sedan, was also heading southbound but in the inside turn to go West onto Belleair Road. The Altima was making a left turn onto Belleair Road, and the Frontier pickup truck ran a red light. As a result, the front portion of the truck collided with the front part of the sedan.

FHP

The impact caused pickup truck to continue traveling south and strike a light pole at the southeast corner of the intersection.

FHP

As a result of the crash, two people suffered severe injuries, while two others suffered minor injuries.

