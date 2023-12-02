Two suspects surrender in Ybor City club attack

Two individuals wanted for attacking a victim who tried to take a photo with a rapper at an Ybor City club last month have turned themselves in, Tampa police officials said. Zachary L. Benton, 34, was charged with felony battery, while a juvenile was charged with felony battery and minor in possession of a firearm while wearing a mask, according to a Tampa Police Department press release.

The incident occurred on Nov. 27. ABC Action News previously reported that Connor Villa and George Obregon, Jr. attended the concert by rapper Nardo Wick at Club Skye. When Obregon attempted to approach the rapper for a photo, Benton punched him without provocation. The juvenile then ran over and punched the victim several more times, police officials said.

George’s mother said her son suffered a concussion from the attack.

From videos submitted and anonymous tips provided, detectives said they were able to positively identify the suspects involved and issue an arrest warrant.