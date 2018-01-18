Two injured in Apollo Beach house fire

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. — Two elderly people were injured in a house fire in Apollo Beach Thursday morning, officials say.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to the home in the 600 block of Flamingo Drive around 3:45 a.m. to find the home fully involved.

Officials say that the two elderly patients were transported to the hospital due to minor smoke inhalation.

No other injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.