Two dogs dead, man in ICU after house fire in Hillsborough County

Two dogs are dead and a man is in the ICU following a house fire in Hillsborough County Tuesday morning.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to the home at 14306 King Tom Pl. and found a working fire.

The homeowner, a 51-year-old man, suffered severe smoke inhalation and was treated on scene and transported to Tampa General Hospital.

Two parrots and two large dogs were brought out of the home. Crews were unable to resuscitate the dogs, but the parrots were doing well and taken to a neighbor's home for safety.

An off-duty Tampa Firefighter Luigi Young saw the smoke from his neighbor's home and tried to extinguish the fire, but it was too large and he was unable to get it under control. However, he heard a cough inside and ran in to get the homeowner and pull him to safety.

Crews tried to attack the fire but were forced out when flames broke through the roof and the entire structure was too unstable to keep working inside.

The homeowner remains in the ICU at this time and the cause of the fire is under investigation.