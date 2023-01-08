12-year-old boy and 14-year-old boy shot in Tampa shooting

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — After a gunshot in Tampa on Sunday, a child was murdered and another was sent to the hospital.

Officers were called to a home on East 111th Street shortly before 2:00 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting, according to the Tampa Police Department (TPD).

Inside the house, police discovered a 12-year-old boy who had been shot and was dead.

A 14-year-old with a gunshot wound was also found. The adolescent was rushed to the hospital, where their status is stable, according to TPD

The two injured children did not reside at home, according to Tampa police, and there were "other kids" present when the incident occurred.

Officials stated that during the first investigation, there were no adults present in the house at the time and the incident does not seem to have been random.

According to the TPD, detectives are still interviewing the other kids who were present, as well as the adult guardian that lives in the home.