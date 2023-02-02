Tutus and Tennis Shoes 5K and health fair promotes healthy living

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Good Morning Tampa Bay team is hoping to keep the legend of “Champa Bay” alive.

We're ready to defend our championship title at the fourth annual Tutus and Tennis Shoes: Elevating ALL Children 5K Run/Walk and Health Fair.

The Greater Tampa Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Incorporated sponsors the fun, family-friendly event.

It’s set for February 4 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Perry Harvey Senior Park in downtown Tampa.

This health and wellness event includes a scenic 5K route in historic downtown Tampa, a Children’s Fun Run, and a Health Fair.

Click here for a link to register.