Tulsa news anchor's medical scare leads to conversation about strokes

TAMPA, Fla — A now viral clip of Tulsa anchor Julie Chin is sparking a conversation about health, and more specifically, about strokes.

"I'm a doer and not a quitter and I just thought 'focus harder, Julie. Like focus,'" Chin said.

What Chin thought was just a rough day on air turned out to be, what her doctors are calling, "the beginning of a stroke."

"I could only see like half of the words in the prompter!" Chin said.

Chin said her doctors are now working to pinpoint exactly what happened, but she's encouraging everyone to know the signs of a stroke.

They can be summed up as "F.A.S.T", or "Face" "Arms" "Speech" and "Time." The Lead Primary Care Physician at WellMed at Haines City Dr. Manuel Jain said if you notice changes to the first three, you must move quickly.

"They have to be within the three-hour window that they have to be treated," he said.

Dr. Jain told ABC Action News that strokes are the third cause of death in women. According to the American Heart Association, risk factors for women are often connected to things like high blood pressure, pregnancy and contraceptives.

And Dr. Jain added that some symptoms in women can also present a little differently, like confusion or sudden dizziness.

"Sometimes symptoms and signs are ignored," he said.

And he added that if you notice someone displaying the signs of a stroke you should first call for help immediately and then make sure they're secure from any secondary danger.

"If they're sitting in a chair lay them down. If they're swimming, put them [on] the side. Make them safe because they might go into seizure," he said.