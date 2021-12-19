Watch
Troopers searching for vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run crash

Pedestrian was killed in crash
Posted at 12:18 PM, Dec 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-19 12:18:30-05

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly pedestrian hit-and-run crash.

Troopers said at 5:54 a.m. Sunday, a vehicle was heading east on Hillsborough Avenue, east of Benjamin Road, and hit a pedestrian who was walking in or across the roadway. The pedestrian was killed at the scene, FHP said.

After the crash, the vehicle left the scene heading east on Hillsborough Avenue. Vehicle parts were left at the crash scene and the suspect vehicle appears to be a white 2009-2012 model Hyundai Sonata, FHP said.

If anyone has any information on the crash, contact FHP at 813-558-1800.

