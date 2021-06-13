Watch
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Troopers searching for driver involved in deadly hit-and-run on Selmon Expressway

items.[0].image.alt
Florida Highway Patrol
selmon crash1.jpg
selmon crash2.jpg
Posted at 11:12 AM, Jun 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-13 11:27:47-04

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers are searching for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run on the Selmon Expressway early Sunday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol said a vehicle, driven by Miguel Usher, collided with another vehicle causing both cars to rotate.

The driver in the other vehicle was killed and the passenger suffered critical injuries, FHP said.

Usher had a cut on his forehead and left the area.

Anyone with information on the crash or Usher's whereabouts, contact the FHP by calling 813-558-1800 or *FHP. Those with information may also contact Crime Stoppers at 800-873-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Local News and Weather 24/7, wherever you stream TV. Download the FREE ABC Action News Channel.