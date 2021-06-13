Troopers searching for driver involved in deadly hit-and-run on Selmon Expressway

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers are searching for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run on the Selmon Expressway early Sunday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol said a vehicle, driven by Miguel Usher, collided with another vehicle causing both cars to rotate.

The driver in the other vehicle was killed and the passenger suffered critical injuries, FHP said.

Usher had a cut on his forehead and left the area.

Anyone with information on the crash or Usher's whereabouts, contact the FHP by calling 813-558-1800 or *FHP. Those with information may also contact Crime Stoppers at 800-873-TIPS.