Trash changes coming to some Hillsborough County residents

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Some people living in Hillsborough County will have new trash, recycling and yard waste collection days. The change starts on January 31.

The county said the change will affect residents in Hillsborough County, Tampa Palms, Hunter's Green, and New Tampa.

If your collection days are changing, you should have received a postcard like the one below in the mail listing the new days.

Hillsborough County

You can also find your new trash, recycling, and yard waste collection schedules on the county's website.

The county said the change impacts around 68% of residential customers. It doesn't impact commercial businesses or apartments.

Complete residential garbage, recycling, and yard waste collection guidelines are available at HCFLGov.net/Trash, or contact Hillsborough County Solid Waste Customer Service at (813) 272-5680.