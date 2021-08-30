Trans-Siberian Orchestra Winter Tour coming to Amalie Arena

TAMPA, Fla. — Trans-Siberian Orchestra will be bringing its Winter Tour to Amalie Arena this December.

The group is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its landmark album Christmas Eve and Other Stories. The tour will have two shows at Amalie on December 19, one at 3:30 p.m. and the other at 7:30 p.m.

"After an incredibly trying year for everyone we are beyond excited to be able to say that we're bringing Christmas Eve and Other Stories back to all of you," TSO's Music Director & lead guitarist Al Pitrelli said. "We were amazed by the turnout for last year's livestream and how many of you continued to celebrate this tradition we have created together. It's been 25 years since Paul (O'Neill) first introduced all of us to this timeless tale. Let's celebrate this milestone event together. God bless and stay safe everyone."

Presales for TSO fan club members will be held on Thursday, September 9 at 10 a.m. local time and Friday, September 10 at 10 a.m. local time. Additional presales will be on Monday, September 13 and Thursday, September 16, both at 10 a.m. General public tickets will be on sale on Friday, September 17 at 10 a.m.

For more details on tour dates and ticket sales, click here.