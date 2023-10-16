Watch Now
TPD: Toddler falls from 4th story window, dies from injuries days later

Posted at 9:53 PM, Oct 15, 2023
TAMPA, Fla. — A toddler died from her injuries after falling from the fourth story of an apartment building on Sunday.

Tampa Police said a 3-year-old girl fell from the fourth-floor bedroom window of Mosaic Westshore Apartments W Kennedy Blvd.

According to TPD, the girl was transported to a local hospital and was in critical condition. On Monday, officials said the child was stable but remains critical.

On Wednesday, police said the toddler passed away as a result of her injuries from the fall.

Police said at this time, the incident appears to be accidental in nature. The investigation is ongoing.

