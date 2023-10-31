TPD investigates suspicious death on W Cypress Street

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) responded to a suspicious death investigation on Tuesday.

According to TPD, at approximately 2:15 p.m., officers were called to the 900 block of W. Cypress St. about a deceased person.

Authorities said a woman was found with upper body trauma and pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are currently working to determine the cause of the incident.

Anyone with information that could assist detectives with their investigation is asked to call Tampa PD at 813-231-6130 or submit an anonymous tip by contacting Crime Stoppers at 800-873-TIPS (8477) or via TIP411.