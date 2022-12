HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Patrol officers from the Tampa Police Department were sent to the area of 11th St. N. and Linebaugh Ave. E. on Sunday at 11:34 a.m. in response to a shooting.

According to authorities, cops treated an adult male who was laying on the road with multiple gunshot wounds, until the Tampa Fire Rescue came to aid them.

The adult male suffered fatal injuries while being taken to a nearby hospital.

We will keep you updated as more information is released.