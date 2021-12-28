TPD corporal placed on administrative leave following domestic-related incident

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa police corporal has been placed on administrative leave following a domestic-related incident.

Tampa police said Corporal John Simpkins was arrested after a domestic-related incident that happened while he was off-duty on Dec. 23. Simpkins was charged with battery.

"This type of behavior will not be tolerated by any employee with the Tampa Police Department. We take domestic violence very seriously and will always advocate on behalf of the victim," said Interim Chief Ruben Delgado.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.

Simpkins has been with the Tampa Police Department since 2008.