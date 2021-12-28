Watch
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

TPD corporal placed on administrative leave following domestic-related incident

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTS
Covering Hillsborough County
Posted at 7:51 PM, Dec 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-27 19:51:59-05

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa police corporal has been placed on administrative leave following a domestic-related incident.

Tampa police said Corporal John Simpkins was arrested after a domestic-related incident that happened while he was off-duty on Dec. 23. Simpkins was charged with battery.

"This type of behavior will not be tolerated by any employee with the Tampa Police Department. We take domestic violence very seriously and will always advocate on behalf of the victim," said Interim Chief Ruben Delgado.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.

Simpkins has been with the Tampa Police Department since 2008.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Take the Red Kettle Challenge and Help Those in Need This Holiday Season