TPD: 3 teen girls arrested for involvement in break-ins in Tampa, Temple Terrace

TAMPA, Fla. — Three young girls suspected of being involved in break-ins in Tampa and Temple Terrace were arrested by the Tampa Police Department.

According to TPD, an auto burglary was reported on Tuesday, September 6, around 11 p.m. at 8424 Mission Court in Tampa. Tampa Police said officers found two unlocked Hyundai vehicles that had been burglarized.

On Wednesday, September 7, TPD said three people were accused of trying to break into other vehicles in the same area around 3 a.m. According to police, the suspects were trying to get into other vehicles while wearing gloves, masks, and hoodies.

Three teenage girls were arrested on Riverhills Drive in Temple Terrace, according to the Tampa Police Department, after attempting to run away.

The police recognized the three teens from surveillance video as the same suspects who broke into the Corpus Christi Catholic School.

TPD said when officers interviewed the suspects, all three suspects confessed to the two auto burglaries in Tampa and breaking into the school. Each teen was charged with three counts of burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and loitering or prowling.