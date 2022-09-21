TPA named #1 large airport in North America by J.D. Power

TAMPA, Fla. — Travelers heading into Tampa International Airport (TPA) will be heading into the number one ranked large airport, according to a new J.D. Power 2022 North American Airport Satisfaction Study.

TPA was ranked number one after finishing third for the previous two years. Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport and Indianapolis International Airport were also voted highest in separate segments.

Travelers' satisfaction with North American airports peaked in 2021, according to the J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study. However, at the time, passenger volumes were only a small portion of the historical average; however, this might not be the case now.

According to the report, passenger satisfaction has decreased by 25 points overall (on a 1,000-point scale).

“The combination of pent-up demand for air travel, the nationwide labor shortage and steadily rising prices on everything from jet fuel to a bottle of water have created a scenario in which airports are extremely crowded and passengers are increasingly frustrated—and it is likely to continue through 2023,” said Michael Taylor, travel intelligence lead at J.D. Power.