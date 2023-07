TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa International Airport (TPA) announced Sunday afternoon that the airport is experiencing a "higher than usual" number of delays and a few cancellations due to thunderstorms north of the airport.

According to FlightAware, the airport currently has 188 delays and 10 cancellations, the most of any airport in America.

You can see where exactly the storms are located below.

WFTS

To check for the latest schedules at TPA, click here.