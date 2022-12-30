Tour aircraft crashes near Davis Islands, good samaritans and police rescue 4 people

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — On Thursday afternoon, a sightseeing helicopter made landed in the water close to Davis Islands.

Around 5:07 p.m., according to Tampa police, the chopper was making its way back to Peter O. Knight Airport when the pilot allegedly heard a loud bang and then lost power.

Approximately 300 feet from the airport's beach, according to the police, the helicopter landed in the water.

Good Samaritans on jet skis saved three passengers, including a 62-year-old male, a 59-year-old lady, and a 28-year-old man. The Marine Unit of the Tampa Police Department saved the 33-year-old pilot.

Officers reported that nobody was hurt and that all four passengers made it safely to shore.

Video of the helicopter floating in the water before it started to sink was posted by witnesses.

A boat from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit also provided assistance.

The FAA and NTSB are helping with the recovery of the chopper, according to the police.

Investigations into the collision will continue.