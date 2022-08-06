Tony's Ybor Restaurant is closing after 93 years

YBOR CITY, Fla. — After 93 years in business, Tony's Ybor Restaurant will be closing next month. The third-generation owner, Larry Scaglione, said he would miss his loyal customers.

"I’ve asked myself for the last few days, am I really going to do this?" said Larry Scaglione.

Pictures of Larry's grandfather, father, and mother decorate the walls of the restaurant. The restaurant was started by his grandfather in 1929. It was originally named, "The Americus Restaurant." His father and mother later took over the family business.

"I grew up under the counters here. My parents had us learning very early how to cook in the kitchen. So myself and my brothers, we all know how to cook, take care of ourselves. It has just been an interesting journey," said Scaglione.

The restaurant serves homemade Italian food. Larry also runs a catering business and will continue catering after he closes the restaurant on September 2nd.

"My reason for closing the restaurant because I’m going to continue doing my catering, I just need to cut back on some of my time," said Scaglione. "Restaurant business requires long days, long hours, and my day starts at usually 5:00 in the morning. I'm at the market picking up fresh vegetables for the restaurant that day."

Larry joined the restaurant business at 20 years old. For the past 40 years, he has carried on his family's legacy.

"I enjoy cooking. I mean, I wouldn't have done this for this long if I didn't. It's a passion, I love it," he said. "I guess the most I'm going to miss are all of my customers over the years. I've acquired a lot of friends."