TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police said a toddler fell from the fourth story of a building on Sunday.

Police responded to the 5300 block of W Kennedy Blvd in reference to a 3-year-old girl who fell from the fourth floor of an apartment building.

According to TPD, the girl was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

Police said at this time, the incident appears to be accidental in nature. The investigation is ongoing.