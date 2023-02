TAMPA, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said a toddler has been injured in a car accident on North 50th Street in Tampa Thursday afternoon.

Tampa Fire Rescue and Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said the accident involved the child being hit by the vehicle. Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said the toddler was taken to Tampa General Hospital.

No information was given on the child's condition at the hospital.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details become available.