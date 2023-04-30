Daughter of Bucs player Shaquil Barrett drowns in pool

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) responded to a call of a toddler falling into a pool in Tampa Sunday morning.

The incident happened approximately at 9:30 am at a residence in the Beach Park area of Tampa.

According to TPD, the toddler was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead shortly after.

The home is owned by Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Shaquil Barrett and the child that died was his daughter Arrayah.

The Bucs posted this statement on social media:

This is an ongoing investigation, but TPD said that what occurred was an accidental and tragic incident.